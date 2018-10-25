Hit-and-Run Driver Sought in Crash That Killed Woman on 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver that fled a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in Diamond Bar early Thursday morning.

The chain-reaction collision began about 12:20 a.m. when a two-vehicle crash was reported on the northbound 57 Freeway connector road to the eastbound 60 Freeway, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Louis Borunda said.

As authorities were in route, they were told one victim may have been ejected at the scene.

They arrived to find a woman 40 to 45-year-old woman down in the roadway, Borunda said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the woman may have pulled over after the initial collision and was struck in a second crash.

As she was possibly exiting her vehicle, Borunda said, she may have been hit by a third vehicle.

“That vehicle is not on scene, so we’re looking at it as a hit-and-run,” Borunda said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials do not have a description of the suspected hit-and-run vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to contact authorities at 626-338-1164.

The northbound 57 Freeway was closed at Grand Avenue during the investigation. All lanes have been reopened, video from the scene showed.