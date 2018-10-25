Deputies Find Man Fatally Shot in Street in Residential Area of Lynwood

A man died following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Lynwood on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The deadly shooting took place about 1:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of Louise Avenue, just north of Lavinia Avenue, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Century Station responded to a call reporting the shooting.

“They discovered the male adult victim lying in the residential street, suffering from gunshot wounds,” Crowder said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Few details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

“There is no suspect or vehicle description and the murder weapon remains outstanding,” the deputy said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.