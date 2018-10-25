New L.A. County Sheriff’s K-9 Sniffs Out $40K Worth of Drugs Allegedly Bound for Jail System

Meet Sherlock.

The four-legged deputy was recently assigned to help his human counterparts in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Custody Investigative Services Unit sniff out drugs in the county jail system.

When deputies learned of an alleged plot to smuggle drugs into jail this week, they called in the floppy-eared new recruit, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. Sherlock helped them search a home in Los Angeles.

“The search resulted in two felony (arrests) and the recovery of approximately 120 grams of heroin and methamphetamine,” the statement said. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be more than $40,000.

Detectives withheld further details of the bust as they continued their investigation, officials said.

The Custody Investigative Services Unit deals with crimes involving the Los Angeles County jail system.

“We want the public to know personnel assigned to our custody facilities work diligently to keep our jails safe for employees and incarcerated personnel,” according to the statement.