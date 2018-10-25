× Orange County, Advocates Close to Settlement That Could Help Homeless Get Housing and Services

After the high-profile removal of an illegal tent city in February followed by months of legal drama, advocates and Orange County officials are close to a settlement in civil rights lawsuits that could help homeless people obtain easier access to housing and services.

The proposed agreement follows lengthy negotiations between the county and lawyers representing people who once lived in an encampment along the Santa Ana River trail.

Part of the goal of the agreement is to provide compassionate treatment for the poor — a top priority for U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, who is overseeing the cases — while allowing authorities to resolve matters affecting public health and safety.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.