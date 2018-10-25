Personal Info for Thousands of O.C. Girl Scouts May Have Been Exposed in Data Breach

Members of theGirl Scouts of Orange County were notified this week that their personal information may have been exposed to an unknown party who gained access to an organization email account last month, according to a letter sent to members.

The organization sent the letter Tuesday to 3,000 members who may have been affected by the data breach.

Christina Salcido, vice president of mission operations, said members’ names, birth dates, home addresses, insurance policy numbers and health history information could have been accessed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

The Girl Scouts branch learned about the breach Sept. 30.

