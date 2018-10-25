Rialto Man Suspected of Distributing Child Pornography Online

Fontana police detectives arrested a Rialto man Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography and distributing the images online, officials said.

Investigators from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force took Antonio German Armas, 61, into custody about 1:30 p.m. , according to Fontana police officials and San Bernardino County booking records.

Detectives carried out a search warrant at Armas’ home in the 3000 block of Tamarind Avenue in Rialto Wednesday morning, Fontana police said in a written statement. They seized several electronic storage devices.

“(Armas) was later arrested at his work without incident in the city of San Dimas,” the statement said.

Bail was set at $25,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Friday in the Rancho Cucamonga branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.