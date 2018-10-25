Sacramento-Area CHP Officer Found Dead in Patrol Car of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A California Highway Patrol officer from the South Sacramento office was found dead this week, apparently after shooting himself, officials said Thursday morning.

Officer Sean Poore, a nine-year veteran of the agency, was discovered Tuesday night in his patrol vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported, citing a CHP captain.

In addition to South Sacramento, the 31-year-old Poore worked in the Marin and Solano areas along with the Academy and Capitol Protection Section.

The circumstances surrounding Poore’s death remain under investigation, Robinson said.

CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley issued a statement Thursday on Poore’s death:

Law enforcement agencies are traumatized with the death of one of their own. The response is even more devastating when that death comes at the officer’s own hand. Our hearts and prayers are with the surviving family members, friends, and co-workers.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.