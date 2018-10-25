The News Director’s Office: Ross Mathews, Television Personality

Ross Mathews stops by the News Director’s Office to share how he went from being an intern on The Tonight Show, to a having a successful television career of his own. He talks about his experiences on shows like Celebrity Big Brother and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Ross opens up about the importance of being yourself, and Bobby finally has his own Dolly Parton story to share.

Episode quote

“Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people will not feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do.” – Marianne Williamson



