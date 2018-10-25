Thousands of people have signed an online petition that calls making Halloween happen on the last Saturday of October — with the effort gaining more than 5,700 of the 7,500 signatures needed by Thursday night. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 25, 2018.
Thousands Sign Petition That Calls for Making Halloween the Last Saturday of October
