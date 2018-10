Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA Morning News anchor Megan Henderson was named a UNICEF "Official Supporter" by the organization. She joins Heidi Klum, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid, who were also awarded the honor.

In May, Megan was invited by UNICEF to go on an outreach mission to Kakuma, Kenya, and she recently traveled to Alta Verapaz in Guatemala.

Megan was surprised with news of the honor by KTLA's News Director Jason Ball during the newscast on Oct. 25, 2018.