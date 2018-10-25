$1 Million Arrest Warrant Issued for Woman Accused of Trying to Burglarize Manhattan Beach Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When a woman wearing a ventilator mask tried burglarizing a home in Manhattan Beach earlier this week, the homeowner chased her away — but managed to capture her photo just before she was gone, police said Thursday.

Now authorities are searching for the burglar, who police have identified as 29-year-old Alisha Tapia of Long Beach.

On Wednesday, a $1,115,000 warrant was issued for her arrest with the judge handing down the hefty amount due to Tapia holding a lengthy criminal history, according to authorities.

While Tapia remains at large, two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the reported burglary, police said.

Tapia was wearing a mask and white painter's suit when she tried breaking into a home located in the 100 block of 32nd Place just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

She stands accused of attempted burglary, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

The home was occupied when Tapia tried pulling off the mid-afternoon burglary, as she allegedly climbed onto some scaffolding while wearing the painter's suit.

"The resident’s home was being remodeled," Sgt. Tim Zins said. "So the suspect was on some scaffolding at the time, trying to fit in as a painter."

But the homeowner spotted her and started chasing after her, police said.

Surveillance video from a nearby home captures the suspect, dressed in the painter's suit, running down the street as a man runs after her.

But the homeowner tripped and injuring himself and Tapia was able to get away, police said. She allegedly took off the painter's suit at a home a few blocks away.

Meanwhile, police pulled over a suspicious vehicle carrying two men in the area and determined they were connected to the same burglary attempt. Police said they were arrested.

At some point, the homeowner was able to snap a picture of the suspect before she got away and detectives later identified her as Tapia.

She has been described by police as Hispanic and standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing roughly 155 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 310-802-5140 or Detective Sgt. Matt Sabosky at 310-802-5123.