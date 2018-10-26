× 10 Local Boston Markets Become ‘Los Angeles Market’ for Dodgers-Red Sox World Series

Boston Market, a Beantown-founded restaurant that proudly bears its name in red, white and black letters is going blue for the World Series — at least in Los Angeles.

Ten area Boston Market restaurants have hung banners with the words “Los Angeles” covering “Boston” in the restaurant’s name, an idea spurred by local managers as excitement over the World Series built, said Tim Hartmann, the restaurant’s vice president of marketing.

Although the Dodgers are down 2-0 in the series with the Boston Red Sox, Charles Thomas, a manager at a Burbank Boston Market, says locals are still pulling for the boys in blue.

“It’s hometown spirit,” said Thomas, who arrived at work Wednesday morning to see workers hanging the signs. “We’re going for the Dodgers.”

