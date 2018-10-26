10-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Stepmother Shot and Killed in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 10-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his stepmother in Cleveland, according to authorities.

Shavonne Willis was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of East 121st Street on the afternoon of Sept. 26, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reported.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired and a female shot. Willis was taken to a University Hospitals in Cleveland where she died, police said.

The 10-year-old stepson was also at the scene and found uninjured.

At the time, the shooting suspect was described as a male in his 30s who was wearing a hoodie.

But police said Friday that the boy's father brought him to the police homicide unit.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, according to WJW.

His first court date is scheduled on Nov. 5, television station WEWS in Cleveland reported.