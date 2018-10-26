2 Men Killed in Anaheim Vehicle Crash That Triggered Road Closures

Two men were killed in a vehicle crash in Anaheim that resulted in the closure of nearby roads, police said Friday.

The deadly collision happened near East Clifpark Way and South State College Boulevard, the Anaheim Police Department said just before 5:30 p.m. Officials with Anaheim Fire & Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

The crash resulted in the closure of State College between Ball Road and Vermont Avenue, police officials said, telling motorists to avoid the area.

Police later said the south and northbound lanes of State College extending from East Wagner Avenue to Ball Road would be closed.

At 7:30 p.m., police said the road closures would remain in place for “several hours.” Authorities did not give an estimated time for when the roads would reopen.

No other details have been released by police.