California Atty. Gen. to Put State’s New Net Neutrality Law on Hold

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra agreed Friday to put the state’s new net neutrality law on hold until a federal appeals court decides whether the Trump administration acted lawfully last year when it ended regulation of internet providers.

California’s law, the broadest in the nation, would restore Obama-era rules designed to treat all data on the internet equally. Providers could not block or slow data or favor sites that pay broadband companies more for priority.

The Trump administration and the broadband industry sued California earlier this month to block the law, which was supposed to take effect in January.

The administration also asked that the law at least be put on hold until a federal appeals court in Washington decides whether ending net neutrality was lawful.

