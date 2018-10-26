× Ex-MMA Fighter Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Faces Possibility of 23 Years in Prison After Latest Arrest in O.C.

Once a wildly successful mixed martial arts fighter, Jason “Mayhem” Miller’s years-long fall from grace has again landed him behind bars in Orange County.

Miller, 37, pleaded not guilty to a felony vandalism charge stemming from allegations that he smashed a large marble table at his girlfriend’s La Habra home, punched holes in and removed doors from the residence and derailed the garage door, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested last week and remains in Orange County Jail without bail. A felony vandalism charge carries a maximum penalty of eight months in custody, but paired with probation violations from prior offenses, the onetime MMA standout — who so far has been able to avoid significant jail time — could spend more than 23 years behind bars, if convicted.

It’s been just over a year since Miller said publicly that he wanted to turn his life around. The ex-MTV “Bully Beatdown” host has made a public name for himself outside of the ring in recent years for his outrageous Twitter outbursts and conflicts with police.

