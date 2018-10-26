× FBI Is Investigating Possible Wrongdoing by L.A. City Inspector on Bel-Air Mansion, Court Testimony Reveals

A Los Angeles city employee who inspected a colossal mansion under construction in Bel-Air received “items of value” in connection with that work, according to a city investigator.

During a deposition earlier this month, special investigator Randolph Osborne said a city probe had turned up evidence of possible wrongdoing by a Department of Building and Safety inspector. Osborne, who works for the personnel department, said there was “not necessarily … proof of taking bribes, but receiving items of value.”

He testified that he had turned over information to the FBI because he believed “there was a crime potentially committed.”

The details of what Osborne found — including who was involved and what was provided to the building inspector — remain unclear. Under Los Angeles rules, city officials are barred from accepting gifts when it is “reasonably foreseeable” that it could influence them in performing their official work.

