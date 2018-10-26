× Gavin Newsom Has Outspent Opponent John Cox by More Than 2 to 1 in California Governor’s Race

Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom heads into the final days of California’s race for governor having outspent Republican John Cox by a more than a 2-to-1 margin this year.

That gap will likely grow even wider before the Nov. 6 election. The Newsom campaign still had $15.3 million cash on hand as of Oct. 20 compared with the $569,000 in Cox’s campaign account, according to finance reports filed with the state Thursday evening.

Along with Newsom’s significant edge in fundraising, the two-term lieutenant governor has had a solid lead in the most recent opinion polls.

A USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll released last week found that 54% of likely voters in the state favored Newsom for governor compared to 31% who supported Cox, giving the Democrat a 23-percentage-point lead.

