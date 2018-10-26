× La Verne Police Arrest Student’s Father Found at Middle School Unresponsive, Armed With Handgun

A student’s father was found unresponsive at Ramona Middle School, armed with a handgun and showing signs of intoxication on Friday, authorities said.

La Verne police and fire officials responded to a call from the school in regard to the medical emergency at 10 a.m., according to a police press release.

The father — whose name has not been released — was able to be awakened when police and firefighters arrived.

Officers said the man showed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance while they were talking to him.

When officers did a search of the father, they said they found a handgun in his waistband.

He was arrested by police and medically checked by the Fire Department.

Police said they booked him at their department on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a school zone and he is being held on $20,000 bail.

The armed father didn’t harm or come into contact with any of the middle school students, police said.