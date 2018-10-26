× LAPD Central Division in Downtown Evacuated After Reports of Chemical Odor

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division was evacuated after reports of a chemical odor in the building.

Shortly before 9 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a chemical odor in the northwest quadrant of the LAPD building at 251 E. 6th St., said Margaret Stewart, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Three officers were evaluated and are in fair condition, she said.

A 38-year-old male officer was transported and treated for “respiratory irritant” and two female adult officers were evaluated, but declined transport.

Stewart would not say where the male officer was transported and did not elaborate on how the chemical odor affected him.

