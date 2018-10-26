Man Found Dead in Ventura Jail Cell

Authorities are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man in a jail cell at the Pre-Trial Detention Center in Ventura on Thursday.

Deputies were checking on inmates just after 6 p.m. when they found Michael Larios Torres unresponsive in his cell, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ron Chips said in a written statement.

“Deputies immediately began to render aid and summoned jail medical staff,” he said. Paramedics pronounced Torres dead at 6:55 p.m.

Torres cause of death was not clear, officials said. An autopsy is pending.

As in all inmate deaths, detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are handling the investigation.