Young Man Shot to Death While Walking in Wilmington

Detectives have few leads to follow in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Christopher Johnson of Wilmington died following the 6 p.m. attack at M Street and Ronan Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

He was walking in the area when he came under fire, police said. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, but he could not be saved.

“Detectives have no leads on a vehicle description or a suspect,” according to the statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Harbor Area Detective Cortez at 310-726-7889, or Sgt. Oliva at 310-726-7886. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.