Disturbing Video Shows Gun Pointed at Bullied Missouri Boy’s Head; 3 in Custody

A 17-old-year-old and two juveniles are in custody after a disturbing video circulating on Facebook of a boy being bullied prompted "numerous" calls to police in Independence, Missouri, according to KTLA sister station WDAF in Kansas City.

The video shows one person pointing a gun at a kneeling, juvenile victim, while another other repeatedly orders, "kiss my feet."

Later, the same person who gave the orders can be seen punching the boy in the face several times.

The victim's mother told WDAF she noticed her 13-year-old son had bruises when he came home last Saturday, but didn't notice get answers until her younger son showed her the video.

"I was hurt, I was angry, I was crying, I was mad," she said. "It's sad that other kids feel it's OK to treat kids that way."

According to the mother, they also stole money from her son.

Independence police said Alexander Schader, 17, and the two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. In Missouri, 17-year-olds are legally considered adults.

The department said they had received multiple calls from people about the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information are asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, IPD tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org