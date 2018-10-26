Pasadena Police Seek to ID Men Stealing Tires From Luxury Vehicles

Pasadena police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a series of wheel thefts targeting high-end vehicles in parking garages over the past year. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 26, 2018.