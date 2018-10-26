Pasadena police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a series of wheel thefts targeting high-end vehicles in parking garages over the past year. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 26, 2018.
Pasadena Police Seek to ID Men Stealing Tires From Luxury Vehicles
-
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Rose Bowl Parking Lot; Attacker Sought
-
Woman Killed in Pasadena Hit-and-Run
-
Officials Shoot Fugitive at Defense Contractor’s Headquarters in Pasadena
-
Family Identifies Woman Killed in Pasadena Hit-and-Run Crash
-
Suspicious Device at Pasadena U-Haul Facility That Triggered Evacuations Was Container for Hiding Drugs: Police
-
-
2 Injured in Suspected DUI Crash That Ripped Car in Half in Pasadena
-
66-Year-Old Man Faces Murder, Attempted Murder Charges After Deadly Stabbing in Pasadena
-
Former Pasadena Police Lieutenant Agrees to Plead Guilty in Federal Gun Trafficking Case
-
Suspicious Device Found in Pasadena U-Haul Facility Rendered Safe; Evacuations Lifted
-
Suspect in Fatal Pasadena Stabbing Identified
-
-
Pasadena Man Pleads Not Guilty to Forcibly Raping 4 Women, Sexually Battering a 5th
-
Pasadena Man Accused of 3 Sexual Assaults Is Being Held on $10 Million Bail
-
Teen Held at Gunpoint During Pasadena Home-Invasion Robbery