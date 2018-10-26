Residents Displaced After Fire Damages Apartment Homes in Pasadena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several residents were displaced Friday morning after a fire damaged two units of an apartment complex in Pasadena.

The fire began about 1:45 a.m. in the two-story apartment homes located in the 200 block of Grandview Street, Pasadena Fire Department Battalion Chief Josh Ward said.

Two units were damaged in the blaze, which started on the first floor, Ward said.

A resident called 911 after noticing smoke in one of the units.

Arriving firefighters found it difficult to gain access but managed to quickly extinguish the flames after an aggressive fight, Ward said.

The two involved units are not a total loss but are currently uninhabitable, Ward said. Residents will be allowed to return to the remaining apartments.

At least five people were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.