Street Racing May Be Factor in Santa Ana Crash That Killed Pedestrian: Police

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana Thursday night, and street racing may have played a role, police said.

The incident occurred about 7:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Cedar Street.

Santa Ana police officers found the 68-year-old pedestrian down in the roadway. Firefighters began to treat him and he was taken to a hospital, where he eventually died, police said.

He was identified as Jose Martinez, of Santa Ana.

Martinez was standing on the driver’s side of his parked vehicle when he was hit by a vehicle that was heading south on Cedar Street, police said.

The 19-year-old driver then hit five parked vehicles before stopping. He remained at the scene, cooperated with authorities and is not believed to have been under the influence during the crash.

The driver provided a voluntary blood sample and a toxicology analysis will be performed.

Martinez was recently married and had two young children, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA. He said the investigation into the crash is just underway. He added that witnesses told authorities another vehicle might have been involved in the incident and those two vehicles might have been racing.

“At this point we’re trying to figure out, is this just a tragic accident? Is there some type of criminal culpability on the part of the19-year-old?” Bertagna said.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.