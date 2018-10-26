× Suspicious Packages Mailed to California for Sen. Kamala Harris and Billionaire Activist Tom Steyer

Federal and local authorities on Friday were examining suspicious packages that were mailed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and billionaire political activist Tom Steyer, an outspoken critic of President Trump.

An aide in Harris’ office said a postal employee discovered the package at a mail facility in south Sacramento and reported it to authorities. The post office is south of downtown, several miles from Harris’ Sacramento field office.

“Our office was informed that a suspicious package was addressed to the senator similar to those that have been sent to other elected officials,” the aide said.

By noon, helicopters were buzzing over the quiet residential neighborhood in south Sacramento, and roads were blocked off for two streets in each direction around the small post office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Here's a statement from Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris' office on suspicious package https://t.co/95LpCIHLPX pic.twitter.com/eZAXJLx7KM — CNN (@CNN) October 26, 2018