Tips and Tricks to Help You Get the Most Out of LinkedIn

Here are some tips and tricks from the experts at LinkedIn to help you get the most out of your account and maybe even a new job.

LinkedIn is different from other social networks because it is all about your career. Recently we caught up with the company to learn about some of the ways you can make the most of the service.

LinkedIn is all about the job world - with ways to connect, research and even land a new gig. We met up with the company at Talent Connect, a 3-day conference dedicated to making the most of the platform.

First things first: Upgrade your profile picture.

"A good profile picture makes all the difference in the world. In fact, you’re 21 times more likely to be reached out to by a recruiter if you have a great profile photo," said Robin Daniels, a marketing executive at LinkedIn.

Don’t worry about a professional picture. Just grab a friend and a smartphone.

As for a background? Look for landscapes and bricks. If you have one of those fancy new phones with "portrait" mode, try that. It will blur out the background and make your picture look great.

"[Your profile pic] shouldn't be a picture of you and your dog and your best friend. It should be how you want to show up at work," said Daniels.

Take your picture in good lighting and use a relaxed stance. Shoulders and up is all you need.

Once you have a great picture, it's time to update your LinkedIn headline. This is the first thing recruiters see. It should say who you are and what you're passionate about.

Then, think of your summary as your virtual cover letter.

"Summarize all your achievements in your life to give recruiters who you are and what you’re capable of," said Daniels.

"Who are you, what are you interested in, what are you curious about - what experience and skills do you bring, added Jennifer Shappley, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition at LinkedIn.

Shappley says to keep your profile up to date and interact with other members. If you are currently looking for a gig, toggle the profile setting that lets recruiters know you’re open to opportunities.

Find it by going to LinkedIn, then clicking your own picture and scrolling down until you see your dashboard. Under Career Interests, you'll see a toggle for "Let recruiters know you’re open."

Just keep in mind, although LinkedIn tries not to show your company this information, they might be able to see it.

"70 percent of professionals get hired at a company where they have a connection, so increasing your first-degree network is going to greatly increase your chances of getting that job," concluded Shappley.

If you’re actively looking for a job, I also highly recommend checking out the LinkedIn Premium offerings. you can pay by the month for extra information like insight into which companies are hiring and how you compare to other applicants. It's pricey, but it might be worth it.

