Toddler Reunited with Mother After Being Found Wandering Alone in La Mirada

A 3-year-old girl was reunited with her family after she was found wandering by herself in La Mirada on Friday morning, according to authorities.

A concerned good Samaritan noticed the toddler wandering along on the street in the 12900 block of La Mirada Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Manuel Flores said.

Deputies took the girl into their care and immediately began searching for her relatives. They combed the neighborhood where she was discovered and also turned to social media to issue a public plea as they sought to identify the toddler.

A neighbor was the first to recognize the child, and deputies were able to find her mother within an hour and reunite them, sheriff’s officials said.

It appeared the child — who was found healthy and unharmed — had somehow managed to slip out of the home unnoticed, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Deputies planned to refer the matter to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services for investigation, officials said.

“Special BIG thank you to the good Samaritan who was walking to work when she found her,” the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.

