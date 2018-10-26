Trabuco Canyon Man Charged With Exposing Himself to 10 Girls; Other Victims Sought: DA

After a Trabuco Canyon man was charged with exposing himself to 10 underage girls, law enforcement officials are searching for other potential victims, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Travis Benjamin Kaszynski, 32, stands accused of exposing his genitals to 10 girls — nine of whom were between ages 9 and 14 — during a period spanning from February to July of this year, according to prosecutors.

He was inside his car when he exposed himself to the young girls near schools around Orange County, prosecutors alleged. In at least one instance, Kaszynski allegedly took a minor into his garage to expose himself.

He came to the attention of local authorities when one of the victims told her parents about him exposing himself, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Braun said the child’s parents then reported the incident to law enforcement.

Kaszynski was arrested by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 7.

On Monday, the DA’s office filed criminal charges including a felony count of kidnapping, 10 misdemeanor counts of child annoyance and 11 misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

If convicted of all the charges, Kaszynski could receive a maximum possible sentence of 20 years and six months in state prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Oct. 29.

Detectives are trying to see if there are other victims out there. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s dispatch at 714-647-7000, investigators at 714-647-7040 or the DA’s supervising investigator, Eric Wiseman, at 714-347-8794.