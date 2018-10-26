× Two Fatal Shootings in Lynwood Appear to Be Related, Authorities Say

Authorities believe two fatal shootings that occurred Thursday in Lynwood may be related.

The first shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. along the 11800 block of Louise Avenue.

A man was found on the street with gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

No suspect or vehicle description was available in that shooting.

The second shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. in a back alley along the 11600 block between Pope and El Granada avenues.

The victim, described only as a man, was found with gunshot wounds inside a parked Mercedes Benz car, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the victims have been identified, and authorities did not elaborate on the possible connection between the two incidents.

Sheriff’s officials then were investigating a homicide-suicide in Lynwood on Friday morning. In that incident, a woman was found stabbed to death and a man was fatally shot in the 4200 block of Carlin Avenue, west of Atlantic Avenue.

All three incidents occurred within a mile of each other, and it is unclear if Friday’s incident is related to the first two shootings, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call the homicide bureau of the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.

33.930293 -118.211460