Murder-Suicide Suspected After Man and Woman Found Dead at Lynwood Home

A woman was stabbed to death and a man was fatally shot in a residential neighborhood in Lynwood on Friday in what investigators said they believe was a murder-suicide.

The deaths were discovered shortly before 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Carlin Avenue, west of Atlantic Avenue, Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The man and woman were a married couple, and the deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide, Lt. Rodney Moore of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said.

“Preliminary investigations as revealed that the two individuals were married, and it appears that the male, who is being classified as the suspect, stabbed (his wife) to death,” Moore said.

“The wife was killed inside the home,” Moore said. “The male shot himself while just outside of the home.”

Both weapons used in the incident were recovered at the scene, the lieutenant added.

Authorities described the victim as a woman in her 40s, and the suspect as a man in his late-40s.

The couple had an 11-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son who were home at the time of the stabbing and shooting, officials said.

“They were not injured,” Moore said. “We’re still trying to ascertain exactly what they saw or didn’t see.”

One or both of the children called a family member who does not live at the home early Friday and told them that something was wrong, according to Moore. The family member went to the home to see what was happening and found the bodies.

Friday morning’s violence was the third homicide reported in Lynwood in less than a day.

A man was gunned down about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 11800 block of Louise Avenue, according to Deputy Martin Crowder.

And another man was found fatally shot a little more than three hours later inside a parked car in an alley alongside the 11600 block of Pope Avenue, Crowder said in a written statement. It was believed to be linked to the earlier shooting.

“This murder appears to be related to the earlier gunshot murder of a male adult that occurred on Louise Avenue,” he said.

No suspect descriptions have been released in Thursday’s fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.