Mother, Child Found Safe After Being Reported as Abducted in Upland; Suspect in Custody

After an Amber Alert was issued in their disappearance, a mother and child have been found safe and the suspect taken into custody Saturday night, according to Upland police.

The suspect is Brandon Alexander, authorities said, although they have not described the relationship between him and the two people reported as missing.

He and the mother and child were found during a traffic stop in Upland, Lt. Steenerson told KTLA. The mother and child, Xavier Alexander, got out of the vehicle during the stop and were not injured, the lieutenant said.

Cancel! Amber Alert! Suspect Brandon Alexander, Wht, Male early 30's located and taken into custody. Mom and child are safe. Thank you for everyone’s help in spreading this very important message. pic.twitter.com/K4M8F8vXtM — Upland Police Dept. (@UplandPD) October 28, 2018

The suspect took off and a short pursuit followed before he eventually gave up and was taken into custody, Steenerson said.

He had abducted the 15-month-old child, Xavier Alexander, about 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol. Police said he also abducted the child’s mother.

CHP officials previously said Alexander should be considered “armed and dangerous” and described him as a 31-year-old white man who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

He’s suspected of domestic violence and has a restraining order issued against him, according to police.

The baby boy was described by authorities as standing about 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing roughly 30 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The woman was only described as being in her early 30s.

The vehicle is a 2017 Gray Jeep Renegade, with California license plate number 8DQT883, authorities had said.

The alert was in effect throughout Kern, Inyo, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, and Imperial counties before it was cancelled once the victims were found, authorities said.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

AMBER Alert – Kern, Inyo, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, and Imperial Counties@UplandPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/V3unn4Tgn1 — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) October 28, 2018