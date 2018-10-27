Doritos Gives Chips to San Bernardino County Deputies Who Used Them to Wrangle Escaped Pig

Deputies' use of Doritos to lure a large pig back home after it escaped in a Highland neighborhood earlier this month caught the attention of the snack maker, which has offered to "restock" their chip supply.

Deputies used Doritos to lure a large, wayward pig back home after it escaped in Highland on Oct. 13, 2018. (Credit: San Bernardino Sheriff's Department)

The unusual piece of police work took place on Oct. 13, when "Smalls" the pig got out of his yard and went for a stroll, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Officials said.

Responding deputies recognized the wayward swine and knew where it lived, officials said in a written statement.

Thinking quickly, a deputy reached into her lunch bag and pulled out some Poppin' Jalepeno-flavor Doritos. The deputies then laid down a trail of chips to lure the pig, which happily cooperated with the plan.

In a letter sent to the Sheriff's Department, Doritos representatives commended the deputies for handling the situation, "in one of the boldest, most clever ways possible."

"For that, we salute you," according to Doritos, adding that it would "restock your Doritos snacks for many lunches to come."

"You protect, we'll serve... the Doritos," the company said.

