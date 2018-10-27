Jessica Holmes Shares Halloween-Themed Recipe for Caramel Apple Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These mini caramel apples -- which can be topped with sprinkles, candy pieces and more -- are the perfect bite-size snack for a super sweet Halloween. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 6.

Ingredients:

-2 large apples

-Various types of toppings, such as sprinkles and / or candy pieces

-Bag of Caramels (store-bought - the squares wrapped in cellophane in the candy aisle)

-Lollipop sticks

How to make:

-Peel the apples

-Using a melon ball, scoop out round-size bits of the apple and then skewer with a lollipop stick.

-Unwrap pieces of caramel and heat the pieces in the microwave

Dunk in caramel and roll around in desired topping.

-Place on tray with parchment paper on top. Let caramel with topping set before enjoying.