Jessica Holmes Shares Halloween-Themed Recipe for Caramel Apple Bites

These mini caramel apples -- which can be topped with sprinkles, candy pieces and more -- are the perfect bite-size snack for a super sweet Halloween. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 6.
Ingredients:
-2 large apples
-Various types of toppings, such as sprinkles and / or candy pieces
-Bag of Caramels (store-bought - the squares wrapped in cellophane in the candy aisle)
-Lollipop sticks
How to make:
-Peel the apples
-Using a melon ball, scoop out round-size bits of the apple and then skewer with a lollipop stick.
-Unwrap pieces of caramel and heat the pieces in the microwave
Dunk in caramel and roll around in desired topping.
-Place on tray with parchment paper on top. Let caramel with topping set before enjoying.