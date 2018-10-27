Jessica Holmes Shares Recipe for Jack-o-Lantern Stuffed Peppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traditional stuffed bell peppers get a Halloween twist in this recipe that re-imagines the dish as an edible Jack-o-Lantern. Fill it with it an assortment of vegetables, meat and cheese for a Halloween-inspired meal that both children and adults will love. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 6.

Ingredients:

-4 orange bell peppers

-Olive oil

-Chopped onion

-Chopped Zucchini

-Shredded carrots

-Corn kernels (fresh of the cob or frozen)

-1/2 cup cooked rice

-1/2 can tomato sauce

-Ground turkey

-2 smashed garlic cloves

-Kosher salt

-Black pepper

-Paprika

-Shredded cheese

How to make:

-Cut bell peppers to resemble pumpkin jack-o-lantern, removing seeds from inside. Set aside in a baking pan, which you will use later.

-Turn oven to 375 degrees.

-Put olive oil in a heated pan on the stove top. Place onions in the pan, season with Kosher salt. Add in zucchini, season with pepper. Let the onions and zucchini cook for a little bit before adding other vegetables.

-Add in the corn and carrots and let that cook for a little bit. Add more olive oil to the vegetables and season with more salt and pepper.

-Remove the cooked vegetables from the skillet and put the ground turkey in. Season with plenty of salt and pepper, and some paprika.

-Brown the turkey in the pan, then add the vegetables back in. Add the tomato sauce, then the cooked rice. Put the garlic in, turn the stove off and give the mixture a stir, checking to see how the liquid content is. If it's not to your liking, you may add more tomato sauce in.

-Stuff the mixture into the orange bell pepper. Top with shredded cheese. Put the tops of the bell pepper on. Add left over tomato sauce or some water to the baking dish so peppers don’t stick to the bottom

-Cook at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes.