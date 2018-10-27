Go
Search
Watch Now:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Video
Food
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
59°
59°
Low
61°
High
80°
Mon
58°
78°
Tue
57°
78°
Wed
58°
81°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday
Posted 9:06 AM, October 27, 2018, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sunny and warm temperatures today.
KTLA 5 News on Instagram
Popular
World Series: Dodgers Beat Red Sox 3-2 in 18th Inning of Game 3, Longest in Postseason History
$1 Million Arrest Warrant Issued for Woman Accused of Trying to Burglarize Manhattan Beach Home
Middle School Girls in Florida Planned to Kill 15 Classmates, Drink Their Blood: Police
5 Mega Millions Tickets in SoCal Are Worth $562,000; Here’s Where They Were Sold
Latest News
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cooler Sunday Forecast
Pittsburgh Synagogue Mass Shooting Victims Identified
Synagogue Gunman Told Police He Wanted All Jews to Die: Document
Mother, Child Found Safe After Being Reported as Abducted in Upland; Suspect in Custody
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Hot Sunday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Saturday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Sunday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Warmer Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm and Muggy Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm and Muggy Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Muggy Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Sunday Forecast
Weather
Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny; Cooler Temps Sunday
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Hot Sunday Forecast
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.