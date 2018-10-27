LAPD Steps up Patrols Around Places of Worship Following Deadly Shooting in Pittsburgh

Los Angeles police increased patrols around synagogues and other places of worship Saturday in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
“LAPD is stepping up patrols around places of worship today and we are reaching out to Jewish community leaders,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted. “We mourn with #TreeOfLife community today.”
Authorities in Pittsburgh said there were “multiple casualties” in the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, the center of the city’s Jewish community. Three police officers were also shot in the attack.
The suspected gunman was in custody but few details about him or his motives were immediately available, authorities said.
