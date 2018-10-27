Man Found Stabbed Inside Fast Food Restaurant Bathroom in Garden Grove

Surveillance video inside a Garden Grove fast food restaurant captures a man leaving a bathroom shortly before another man was found stabbed there Saturday morning, according to police.

The victim, who is described by police as elderly, was found with multiple stab wounds inside the men’s restroom of an eatery located in the 13900 block of Harbor Boulevard. The video described by police has not been released.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. and police have described the incident as an attempted homicide.

Suffering from multiple wounds to his upper torso, the victim was taken to medical treatment with injuries described by police as not life-threatening.

When investigators reviewed surveillance footage from inside the restaurant, they saw a man leaving the bathroom “soon after” the victim had entered, police said in a news release.

Afterwards, the same man is seen leaving the business and running through the parking lot, police said. He is believed to be the suspect in the stabbing.

For several hours, the restaurant was closed as police questioned customers and employees, authorities said.

So far, police have not come up with a motive for the assault and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man who is between 20- to 30-years-old and stands about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black pants and a black long-sleeve shirt.

Witnesses or anyone else with information are asked to contact Garden Grove detectives at 714-741-5800.