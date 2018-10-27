Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Woman, 1-Year-Old Granddaughter in San Gabriel Crosswalk

Police are seeking the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a woman and her infant granddaughter before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The deadly hit-and-run took place about 9:35 p.m. at Del Mar Avenue and Live Oak Street, San Gabriel Police Department Sgt. Cruz Hernandez said.

The woman, 59, was crossing the street within a crosswalk while pushing a stroller containing her 1-year-old granddaughter, police said.

A man named Alam said he was watching TV when he heard a loud sound. He said when he looked outside, he saw a baby and a woman on the ground.

The victims were taken to a trauma center, where both succumbed to their injuries.

“The driver did not stop and fled the scene of the collision,” Hernandez said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver Chevrolet S-10 Xtreme pickup truck with custom decals on the side and major front-end damage, he said.

The Chevrolet emblem from the front of the truck fell off during the crash and was found at the scene, police added.

The identities of the woman and girl were not released Saturday pending positive identification and notification of family, Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner Coroner Lt. David Smith said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact San Gabriel police at 626-308-2828.

Due to a traffic accident at Del Mar Avenue/Live Oak, please note the following street closures: southbound Del Mar traffic at Las Tunas, northbound Del Mar traffic at Broadway, westbound Live Oak traffic at St. Francis and eastbound Live Oak traffic at San Marino Avenue. pic.twitter.com/wz5wiDRXpV — City of San Gabriel (@SanGabrielCity) October 27, 2018