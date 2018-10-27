Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, October 27th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a beautiful Fall Saturday! Here are a few new and interesting events for family and friends on the Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list. Take a look!

-0-

Saturday “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

P-22 Day Festival

11am to 4pm

Griffith Park

http://www.urbanwildlifeweek.org

-0-

Theodore Payne Foundation Fall Plant Sale

8:30am – 4:30pm

10459 Tuxford Street

Sun Valley

818 768-1802

theodorepayne.org

-0-

The MOLAA Día de los Muertos Festival

10:00am-5:00pm

The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach

molaa.org

MOLAA’s Día de los Muertos Festival celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, and activities the dead enjoyed in life. Día de los Muertos recognizes death as a natural part of the human experience, a continuum with birth, childhood, and growing up to become a contributing member of the community.

The holiday is celebrated throughout Latin America, Día de los Muertos is most strongly associated with Mexico, where the tradition originated.

-0-

Free!

Post War & Contemporary Art Tour

Christie's Los Angeles

336 North Camden Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.christies.com

-0-

Post War & Contemporary Art Sale

Christie's Los Angeles

336 North Camden Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.christies.com

-0-

Saturday, October 27th @ 1:30pm

Lecture & Book Signing

Photographers Carol Beckwith & Angela Fisher

African Twilight: Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies

Bowers Museum

Santa Ana

www-la.bowers.org

-0-

20th Anniversary of Aquarium of the Pacific

New Exhibitions! New Information! New Facility!

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

-0-

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

-0-

Fund the Getaway

Restoration of the 1969 Corwin Getaway

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

-0-

Free!

12th Annual Native American Heritage Month Community Pow Wow

Arroyo High School

4921 N. Cedar Ave

El Monte

calendar.powwows.com

-0-

Free!

Closing This Weekend!

Essentially Marilyn: The Exhibit

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

-0-

Property from the Career of “The Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin

Julien's Auctions

Two Day Music Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll Auction

Friday, November 9th & Saturday, November 10th

Hard Rock Cafe New York & Online

http://www.juliensauctions.com

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-