Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, October 27th, 2018

It's a beautiful Fall Saturday! Here are a few new and interesting events for family and friends on the Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list. Take a look!
Saturday “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
P-22 Day Festival
11am to 4pm
Griffith Park
http://www.urbanwildlifeweek.org
Theodore Payne Foundation Fall Plant Sale
8:30am – 4:30pm
10459 Tuxford Street
Sun Valley
818 768-1802
theodorepayne.org
The MOLAA Día de los Muertos Festival
10:00am-5:00pm
The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
628 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach
molaa.org
MOLAA’s Día de los Muertos Festival celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, and activities the dead enjoyed in life. Día de los Muertos recognizes death as a natural part of the human experience, a continuum with birth, childhood, and growing up to become a contributing member of the community.
The holiday is celebrated throughout Latin America, Día de los Muertos is most strongly associated with Mexico, where the tradition originated.
Free!
Post War & Contemporary Art Tour
Christie's Los Angeles
336 North Camden Drive
Beverly Hills
http://www.christies.com
Post War & Contemporary Art Sale
Christie's Los Angeles
336 North Camden Drive
Beverly Hills
http://www.christies.com
Saturday, October 27th @ 1:30pm
Lecture & Book Signing
Photographers Carol Beckwith & Angela Fisher
African Twilight: Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies
Bowers Museum
Santa Ana
www-la.bowers.org
20th Anniversary of Aquarium of the Pacific
New Exhibitions! New Information! New Facility!
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org
Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals
Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
annenbergphotospace.org
Fund the Getaway
Restoration of the 1969 Corwin Getaway
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Free!
12th Annual Native American Heritage Month Community Pow Wow
Arroyo High School
4921 N. Cedar Ave
El Monte
calendar.powwows.com
Free!
Closing This Weekend!
Essentially Marilyn: The Exhibit
465 North Beverly Drive
Beverly Hills
http://www.paleycenter.org
Property from the Career of “The Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin
Julien's Auctions
Two Day Music Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll Auction
Friday, November 9th & Saturday, November 10th
Hard Rock Cafe New York & Online
http://www.juliensauctions.com
