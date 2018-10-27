Where to Vote Early in SoCal Ahead of Nov. 6 Election
Early voting has begun in Southern California, and several polling places are opening their doors this weekend ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
Those who want to receive their ballots in the mail can still apply to become vote-by-mail voters through Tuesday. Otherwise, voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person can do so at the following locations:
Los Angeles County
L.A. County will have 10 early voting locations open this weekend, Oct. 27 and 28, and the weekend before Election Day, Nov. 3 and 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals who missed the Oct. 22 voter registration deadline can still cast provisional ballots, the L.A. County Registrar said.
East Los Angeles Library
4837 E. 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90022
Multipurpose Room
Jackie Robinson Community Center
1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91103
Multipurpose Room 400
Lake View Terrace Library
12002 Osborne St.
Sylmar, CA 91342
Meeting Room
Lancaster Public Library
601 W. Lancaster Blvd.
Lancaster, CA 93534
Ana Davis Room
Long Beach City College
4901 E. Carson St.
Long Beach, CA 90808
LAC Campus Room T1300
Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk
12400 Imperial Hwy.
Norwalk, CA 90650
3rd Floor
West Covina Library
1601 W. Covina Pkwy.
West Covina, CA 91790
Multipurpose Room
West Los Angeles College
9000 Overland Ave.
Culver City, CA 90230
Fine Arts Room 103
West Valley Regional Library
19036 Vanowen St.
Reseda, CA 91335
Meeting Room
Willowbrook Library
11737 Wilmington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90059
Meeting Room
Orange County
Orange County will have eight early voting locations open starting Saturday through Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 3 to 5, from 7 a.m. 8 p.m.
Anaheim City Hall
200 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92805
City Clerk’s office
Costa Mesa Senior Center
695 W. 19th St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Meeting Room 101
Fullerton Community Center
340 W. Commonwealth Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92832
Boardroom
Huntington Beach Five Points Plaza
18597 Main Street
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Irvine Civic Center
1 Civic Center Plaza
Irvine, CA 92606
Conference and Training Center
Mission Viejo City Hall
200 Civic Center
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Saddleback Room
The Capistrano Collection
27184 Ortega Highway
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office
1300 S. Grand Avenue, Building C Santa Ana, CA 92705
Building C
Pop-up voting centers will also be available at several locations at different dates. Click here for more information.
Riverside County
Riverside County residents can vote this Saturday and on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters Office on 2724 Gateway Dr. in Riverside. The office is also open to voters Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 3.
The following locations also became available to early voters on Friday, and they’ll continue to have voting booths open through Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Galleria at Tyler
1299 Galleria at Tyler
Riverside, CA 92503
Westfield Palm Desert
72-840 Highway 111
Palm Desert, CA 92260
Promenade Temecula
40820 Winchester Road
Temecula, CA 92591
San Bernardino County
Early voting started at the Registrar of Voters Office on Oct. 9 and will continue through Nov. 2, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Nov. 3, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The following locations will also host early voting starting Oct. 30, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Town of Apple Valley Recreation Center
14955 Dale Evans Parkway
Apple Valley, CA 92307
Lake Arrowhead Fire Station #91
301 S. State Highway 173
Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
Montclair Branch Library
9955 Fremont Ave.
Montclair, CA 91763
Victorville City Hall
14343 Civic Drive
Victorville, CA 92392
Yucca Valley Elks Lodge, BPOE #2314
55946 Yucca Trail
Yucca Valley, CA 92284