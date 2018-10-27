× Where to Vote Early in SoCal Ahead of Nov. 6 Election

Early voting has begun in Southern California, and several polling places are opening their doors this weekend ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Those who want to receive their ballots in the mail can still apply to become vote-by-mail voters through Tuesday. Otherwise, voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person can do so at the following locations:

L.A. County will have 10 early voting locations open this weekend, Oct. 27 and 28, and the weekend before Election Day, Nov. 3 and 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals who missed the Oct. 22 voter registration deadline can still cast provisional ballots, the L.A. County Registrar said.

East Los Angeles Library

4837 E. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90022

Multipurpose Room

Jackie Robinson Community Center

1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91103

Multipurpose Room 400

Lake View Terrace Library

12002 Osborne St.

Sylmar, CA 91342

Meeting Room

Lancaster Public Library

601 W. Lancaster Blvd.

Lancaster, CA 93534

Ana Davis Room

Long Beach City College

4901 E. Carson St.

Long Beach, CA 90808

LAC Campus Room T1300

Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

12400 Imperial Hwy.

Norwalk, CA 90650

3rd Floor

West Covina Library

1601 W. Covina Pkwy.

West Covina, CA 91790

Multipurpose Room

West Los Angeles College

9000 Overland Ave.

Culver City, CA 90230

Fine Arts Room 103

West Valley Regional Library

19036 Vanowen St.

Reseda, CA 91335

Meeting Room

Willowbrook Library

11737 Wilmington Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90059

Meeting Room

Orange County will have eight early voting locations open starting Saturday through Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 3 to 5, from 7 a.m. 8 p.m.

Anaheim City Hall

200 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92805

City Clerk’s office

Costa Mesa Senior Center

695 W. 19th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Meeting Room 101

Fullerton Community Center

340 W. Commonwealth Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92832

Boardroom

Huntington Beach Five Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Irvine Civic Center

1 Civic Center Plaza

Irvine, CA 92606

Conference and Training Center

Mission Viejo City Hall

200 Civic Center

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Saddleback Room

The Capistrano Collection

27184 Ortega Highway

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office

1300 S. Grand Avenue, Building C Santa Ana, CA 92705

Building C

Pop-up voting centers will also be available at several locations at different dates. Click here for more information.

Riverside County residents can vote this Saturday and on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters Office on 2724 Gateway Dr. in Riverside. The office is also open to voters Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 3.

The following locations also became available to early voters on Friday, and they’ll continue to have voting booths open through Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Galleria at Tyler

1299 Galleria at Tyler

Riverside, CA 92503

Westfield Palm Desert

72-840 Highway 111

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula, CA 92591

Early voting started at the Registrar of Voters Office on Oct. 9 and will continue through Nov. 2, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Nov. 3, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The following locations will also host early voting starting Oct. 30, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Town of Apple Valley Recreation Center

14955 Dale Evans Parkway

Apple Valley, CA 92307

Lake Arrowhead Fire Station #91

301 S. State Highway 173

Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

Montclair Branch Library

9955 Fremont Ave.

Montclair, CA 91763

Victorville City Hall

14343 Civic Drive

Victorville, CA 92392

Yucca Valley Elks Lodge, BPOE #2314

55946 Yucca Trail

Yucca Valley, CA 92284