× With Dodgers Playing World Series, ‘Super Sports Equinox’ Lands in Downtown L.A. as NBA, NHL, Others Compete

If you’re heading to the downtown area on Sunday, you may want to leave early to beat the massive crowds flocking to regional arenas during an unprecedented convergence of a half-dozen Los Angeles professional sports teams playing home games on the same day.

And then prepare to be creative heading home to avoid being ensnared by traffic.

By winning Game 3 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox, the Dodgers triggered an event that awestruck statistical wags have dubbed a “Super Sports Equinox” involving all five major U.S. professional leagues — Major League Baseball, NFL, NBA, MLS and NHL.

In this sports bash, it’ll be the Dodgers vs. Red Sox in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium; the Rams vs. the Green Bay Packers at the Coliseum; the Clippers vs. the Washington Wizards at Staples Center; and the Kings vs. the New York Rangers at the same venue. The Ducks are also home against the San Jose Sharks at Anaheim’s Honda Center, and both of L.A’s Major League Soccer teams play at home, with the Galaxy hosting the Houston Dynamo at StubHub Center in Carson and Los Angeles Football Club taking on Sporting Kansas City at Banc of California Stadium downtown.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.