2 Homeless Men Left in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for the driver who hit two homeless men in downtown Los Angeles — leaving them in critical condition — before fleeing the scene, police told KTLA on Sunday.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, when a pickup truck struck two men at homeless encampments located along East 17th Street near Naomi Avenue, according to police.

It appears that the vehicle — described by police as a gray and tan older model Chevy Tahoe — drove onto the sidewalk before slamming into one of the victims and then hitting the other, police said.

At the time, one of the men was working on a bicycle while the other was fixing a crate, according to police.

As authorities search for the driver, they are investigating whether the collision may have been intentional.

They are looking into that possibility "because of the way the collisions happened just feet apart," said LAPD Detective Moses Castillo.

Some grainy footage of the truck involved in the crash has been released by authorities.

Meanwhile, officials are urging the driver to come forward and give his or her "side of the story," Castillo said.

"For the driver, I'm speaking to you not as a detective, but as one human being to another: Do the right thing. Turn yourself in. Come talk to us," Castillo said.

Anyone who provides information to local law enforcement leading to the driver's arrest is eligible for a $25,000 reward.