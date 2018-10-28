Deputies Uproot More Than 1,000 Marijuana Plants in La Mirada; 5 People Arrested

What began as a report of a possible burglary Saturday afternoon led deputies to discover an uproot more than 1,000 marijuana plants from a La Mirada commercial building and arrest four women and a man, authorities said.

Deputies seized more than 1,000 marijuana plants from an illicit grow operation in La Mirada and arrested five suspects on Oct. 28, 2018. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A tipster called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department about 5:30 p.m. to report seeing what they thought was someone trying to break in to a building in the 14000 block of Industry Circle, Lt. Tracy Stewart said.

But when deputies arrived, they found the building was being used as an illegal marijuana-growing operation, officials said.

Four women and a man were arrested without a struggle and expected to face charges related to illegally cultivating marijuana.

“There are legal ways, but this isn’t,” sheriff’s officials said via Twitter.

 

