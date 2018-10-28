× Faithful Dodgers Fan Carries ‘Lil Puig’ Into World Series Game 5 — Hoping for a Comeback

Isaac Tellez was walking through a Walmart in Arkansas with his daughter last year when he thought she was pulling a fast one on him.

Elia, 11, likes to persuade her dad to give her money for the claw machines. He thought she was joking when she told him there was a stuffed Yasiel Puig doll in the machine.

“I was like, ‘Girl, we’re in northwest Arkansas. There’s no Puig in there.’ And there he was.”

Elia won the Puig on her first try for just $1. Now, dad carries the stuffed Puig on all his travels and sends photos to her that he captions on social media as #whereislilpuig.

