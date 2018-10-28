Lance Bass, Duo to Attend All 5 Pro Home Games Amid L.A. Sports ‘Equinox’

Los Angeles is experiencing a so-called “sports equinox,” with five major professional U.S. sports teams playing at home on the same day: hockey, football, soccer, baseball and basketball. And Lance Bass and two other adventurous L.A. boosters planned on attending all five games.

Lance Bass, who shot to fame as a member of the boy band ‘N Sync, said he teamed up with Discover L.A. to catch the L.A. Kings, Rams, Galaxy, Dodgers and Clippers play.

Doane Liu, general manager of L.A.’s tourism department, and Branimir Kvartuc, communications director for Councilman Joe Buscaino, also hatched a plan to do the same, City News Service reported.

The pair said they were going to use ride-hailing services to stop at each match.

Liu and Kvartuc expected to spend about $700 each on tickets.

The three planned to post about their adventures on social media.

Kvartuc said the duo hoped to earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records — but the feat is really all about civic pride.