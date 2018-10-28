Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 21-Year-Old Sailor Who Tried to Help Motorist in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

San Diego police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a sailor who pulled over to help a motorist along the 15 Freeway, KTLA sister station KSWB reported Sunday.

Brandon Acuna, 21, was detained after he allegedly shot Curtis Adams early Saturday, according to KSWB.

The victim, a 21-year-old who had been on active duty with the Navy, intended to help the suspect because he appeared to be stranded, Lt. Anthony Dupree said. Adams was immediately shot as he exited his car and later died at a hospital, according to authorities.

Adams was driving with his girlfriend south on the 15 Freeway when they spotted the driver on the shoulder, officials said.

Dupree said the shooter got back in his vehicle and drove south. A short time later, detectives detained and questioned a suspect.

That person, along with another man inside the car, were suspected of an attempted break-in that prompted another shooting nearby just a few minutes earlier, KSWB reported.