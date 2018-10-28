Riverside White Supremacist Sought in Connection With Charlottesville Riot Surrenders: FBI

The Riverside County man who’s part of a Southern California white supremacist group wanted in connection with the deadly Charlottesville rally in 2017 has been taken into custody, the FBI said Sunday.

Aaron Eason, 38, surrendered to federal authorities after being charged in a criminal complaint for allegedly taking part in violent activities “in furtherance of white supremacist ideology,” the FBI said.

The complaint named Eason and three other Southern California men accused of traveling to political rallies to engage in violence.

The other three were taken into custody this past week.

They are all allegedly part of the Rise Above Movement, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “an overtly racist, violent right-wing fight club” with an estimated 50 members that go to political rallies to engage in “open combat.”

Federal prosecutors have described RAM as a militant white supremacist group that does combat training and has launched attacks at rallies in Huntington Beach, Berkeley and San Bernardino.

The group’s leader, Robert Rundo, was among the other three SoCal men arrested.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 21 at Los Angeles International Airport as he was returning from Central America, U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Thom Mrozek told the Associated Press.

Robert Boman and Tyler Laube, the other two, were arrested on the morning of Oct. 24.

In recent weeks, four other RAM members in California were indicted for allegedly inciting the deadly riot in Charlottesville last year.

Prosecutors have alleged they showed up with their hands taped and ready to fight.

Eason was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.