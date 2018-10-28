Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 28th, 2018

It's a foggy Sunday, but the weather will not interfere with the many suggested Sunday "Gayle on the Go!"events. Take a look!
Wild West Weekend
Underwood’s 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival
3370 Sunset Valley Road
Moorpark
http://www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com
Boo at the Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive in Los Angeles' Griffith Park
323 644-4200
http://www.lazoo.org/BOO
Orange County’s Original Oktoberfest
Old World German Village
7561 Center Avenue
Huntington Beach
http://www.oldworld.ws
Tryouts for the Queen of the Pasadena Doo Dah
Doors Open at 2:00pm
American Legion Bar
179 North Vinedo Street
Pasadena
626 792 9938
http://www.pasadenadoodahparade.info
2018 RSD Moto Beach Classic and Surf City Blitz
Huntington State Beach
21601 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach
http://www.rolandsands.com
The 7th Annual San Pedro Dia de los Muertos Festival
398 West 6th Street
San Pedro
3pm - 9pm
http://www.SanPedroDayofTheDead.com
National Cat Day
Crumbs & Whiskers
7924 Melrose Avenue
Los Angeles
Crumbsandwhiskers.com
Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals
Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
annenbergphotospace.org
Free!
Trunk or Treat
October Breakfast Club Cruise-In
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Auto-Didactic: The Juxtapoz School
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Pompeii: The Exhibition
Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Free!
Closing This Weekend!
Essentially Marilyn: The Exhibit
465 North Beverly Drive
Beverly Hills
http://www.paleycenter.org
Property from the Career of “The Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin
Julien's Auctions
Two Day Music Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll Auction
Friday, November 9th & Saturday, November 10th
Hard Rock Cafe New York & Online
http://www.juliensauctions.com
