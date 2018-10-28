Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 28th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a foggy Sunday, but the weather will not interfere with the many suggested Sunday "Gayle on the Go!"events. Take a look!

-0-

Wild West Weekend

Underwood’s 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

http://www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com

-0-

Boo at the Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive in Los Angeles' Griffith Park

323 644-4200

http://www.lazoo.org/BOO

-0-

Orange County’s Original Oktoberfest

Old World German Village

7561 Center Avenue

Huntington Beach

http://www.oldworld.ws

-0-

Tryouts for the Queen of the Pasadena Doo Dah

Doors Open at 2:00pm

American Legion Bar

179 North Vinedo Street

Pasadena

626 792 9938

http://www.pasadenadoodahparade.info

-0-

2018 RSD Moto Beach Classic and Surf City Blitz

Huntington State Beach

21601 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach

http://www.rolandsands.com

-0-

The 7th Annual San Pedro Dia de los Muertos Festival

398 West 6th Street

San Pedro

3pm - 9pm

http://www.SanPedroDayofTheDead.com

-0-

National Cat Day

Crumbs & Whiskers

7924 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles

Crumbsandwhiskers.com

-0-

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

-0-

Free!

Trunk or Treat

October Breakfast Club Cruise-In

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

-0-

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

-0-

Auto-Didactic: The Juxtapoz School

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

-0-

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

-0-

Free!

Closing This Weekend!

Essentially Marilyn: The Exhibit

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

-0-

Property from the Career of “The Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin

Julien's Auctions

Two Day Music Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll Auction

Friday, November 9th & Saturday, November 10th

Hard Rock Cafe New York & Online

http://www.juliensauctions.com

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-